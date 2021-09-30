ISSF Junior World Championship | Manu Bhaker in final of women's 10m air pistol

All the six finals are scheduled for day two with the Indians already looking at four gold medals in the corresponding team events. Rudrankksh Patil, Dhanush Srikanth and Paarth Makhija made it to the Junior Men’s 10M Air Rifle finals with scores of 630.2, 629.6 and 629.2 respectively in qualification, which placed them overall second, third and fourth. The top eight make the finals.