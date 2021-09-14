Jaspal Rana to travel as coach for junior World Championship; Manu Bhaker in team too

Shooting coach Jaspal Rana is all set to travel with the junior team for the World Championship later this month, according to a report in Indian Express. After the poor showing by Indian shooters in Tokyo 2020, Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Raninder Singh had called him a 'negative influence' on the shooters.

Meanwhile, a team of 36 shooters -- 18 boys and 18 girls -- will be participating in eight events at the World Championships to be held in Lima, from September 27. It is noteworthy that Rana and Bhaker had an ugly spat before the Olympics, which was seen as the reason for the latter's downfall at the competition.

The NRAI went on to say that Rana will continue as the junior team's pistol coach till the review of Tokyo 2020 is completed. On the other hand Rana said, “I am going as a national coach. I am not going as anybody’s personal coach. If any player needs me, I am there,” he said.

Interestingly, the NRAI chief Raninder had said during the Olympics: “There was just one person who was the negative factor in the whole thing.” He had added that the duo of Bhaker and Rana did not share a cordial working relationship maintaining that the debacle at Tokyo was not the coachs' fault, but the fallout may have impacted the shooter's performance.