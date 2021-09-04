2021 Paralympics | Shooter Manish Narwal claims gold medal, Singhraj Adhana take home silver

Today at 4:57 PM
Indian shooters Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana claimed the gold and silver medals respectively in the P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 final at Asaka Shooting Range on Saturday. Young Manish created a new Paralympic record by scoring a total of 218.2 points, while Singhraj finished behind with 216.7.
After winning a couple of medals on Day 10, the Indian contingent continued a dream-like campaign went up the slope once again, with two shooters finishing on the podium once again, on Saturday. Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana claimed the gold and silver medals in the P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 final at Asaka Shooting Range on Saturday.
Singhraj Adhana, who had already claimed a bronze medal at the ongoing event, found himself at the gold medal position after 10 shots, with an accumulation of 92.1 points. Meanwhile, 19-year old Manish had a shaky start to the medal round, having amassed just 87.2 points after the 1st stage of the completion.
However, both the shooters saved their best for the elimination rounds, where they outclassed the Chinese pair to step closer to a podium finish. In fact, Manish miraculously dropped to the 4th position after the 18th shot. But, with strikes of 10.8 and 10.5 in the last two shots, Manish overtrumped Singhraj to claim the gold medal.
Teenager Manish created a new Paralympic record in the process, by finishing with a total of 218.2 points, while Singhraj finished behind with 216.7 points.
