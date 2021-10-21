2021 National Shooting Championships to be held from November 18 to December 14

The pistol events will be staged at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, in New Delhi, from November 18 to December 6. The rifle events will be hosted at the MP State Shooting Academy, in Bhopal, from November 25 to December 10. Meanwhile, the shotgun events – trap, double trap and skeet, will take place at the New Moti Bagh Gun Club, Patiala, from November 22 to December 14.