2021 National Shooting Championships to be held from November 18 to December 14

Today at 10:50 AM
The National Shooting Championships will be staged after a two-year gap, after the tournament was cancelled owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The pistol events will be held at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, in New Delhi, while the rifle events will be hosted at the MP State Shooting Academy in Bhopal.
The 64th National Shooting Championships was supposed to be held in April, but was cancelled owing to the second wave of Covid-19. The last edition of the competition was held in Bhopal, from December 7, 2019, to January 4, 2020.
On Tuesday, the NRAI (National Rifle Association of India) announced the revised dates of the meet. The 2021 National Shooting Championships will be held from November 18 to December 14, in Delhi, Bhopal, and Patiala.
The pistol events will be staged at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, in New Delhi, from November 18 to December 6. The rifle events will be hosted at the MP State Shooting Academy, in Bhopal, from November 25 to December 10. Meanwhile, the shotgun events – trap, double trap and skeet, will take place at the New Moti Bagh Gun Club, Patiala, from November 22 to December 14.
The entry list for the event is still not announced. After a dismal show at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the Indian shooters were at the top of their game in the recently concluded 2021 ISSF Junior Shooting World Championships in Lima, Peru. India finished as the most successful nation in the meet, winning 43 medals – including 17 gold, 16 silver, and 10 bronze medals.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.