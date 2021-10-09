2021 ISSF Junior World Championships | India claim three gold medals on final day, end campaign with 30 medals

Today at 2:15 PM
The Indian contingent claimed three gold medals and a silver on the final day of the 2021 ISSF Junior World Championships in Lima, Peru, on Friday. The pair of 2020 Tokyo Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Ayushi Podder claimed silver in the 50m rifle 3 positions mixed team event.
The Indian contingent surpassed the USA to become the most successful nation at the ongoing 2021 ISSF Junior World Championships, with 30 medals – including 13 gold, 11 silver, and six bronze medals. Manu Bhaker, with four gold medals and a bronze, finished as the most successful India in the tournament.
Foremost, the pair of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Ayushi Podder clinched the silver medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions mixed team event. They were defeated 17-31 in the title match by the German pair of Max Braun and Anna Janssen.
Two gold medals for India came in the junior men’s and women’s double trap events. In the men’s double trap, Vinay Pratap Singh Chandrawat bagged gold with a total of 120, while Sehajpreet Singh won silver with 114, and Mayank Shokeen took bronze with a score of 111.
Meanwhile, in the women’s double trap event, Manvi Soni claimed gold medal with a score of 105, while Yeshaya Contractor and Hitesha won silver and bronze with a total of 90 and 76.
The trio of Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu, and Adarsh Singh signed off India’s campaign with a gold medal win in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol team event. They defeated Germany’s Fabian Otto, Felix Hollfoth, and Tobias Gsoell by 10-2 in the final match.
