ISSF Junior World Championship | India win silver in men's trap team event, 20th medal overall

India won its 20th medal late on Wednesday (Oct 6) in the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Championship in Lima, Peru, when the Men’s Trap Team secured silver, going down to Italy 4-6, in the gold medal match. The trio of Bakhtyaruddin Malek, Shardul Vihan and Vivaan Kapoor had qualified for the match after placing second out of seven teams in qualification, with a combined score of 473 out of 525. Italy was strong throughout the competition having topped qualification with a huge 486.