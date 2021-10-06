2021 ISSF Junior World Championships | Indian pistol shooters claim top spots after opening round of qualifications

Indian pistol shooters were at the top of their game and occupied top spots after the first round of the qualification stage in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol event at the 2021 ISSF Junior World Championship in Lima, Peru, on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Indian rifle and shotgun shooters were below par.

Adarsh Singh, who amassed a total score of 294, is leading the charts at the end of the opening stage in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol event. Closely following him in the second place is country-mate Udhayveer Sidhu with a collection of 292 points, while France’s Andre Cussigh is at the third spot with 290 points.

Among the others in the competition, Vijayveer Sidhu is at the fifth spot with a count of 287. The top eight shooters after the next round on Wednesday will qualify for the final.

Meanwhile, the Indian trio of Manu Bhaker, Naamya Kapoor, and Rhythm Sangwan were at the top spot after the first round of qualification in the women’s 25m pistol event. The team scored a total of 878 in the precision round and were followed by France, with a score of 866.

In spite of the favourable performances of the pistol shooters, India’s rifle shooters were biting the dust at the mega-event. In the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions event, Ashi Chouksey was India’s top performer, with her finishing at the 11th spot with a score of 1164. On other hand, Ayushi Podder finished at the 17th spot with 1162 points, while Nischal finished at 28th place with 1152 points.

The Indian duo of Samra Sift Kaur and Surya Pratap Singh also failed to make a cut to the medal round after finishing sixth in the qualification round of the 50m rifle prone mixed event.

In the trap events, Vivan Kapoor was the best performing Indian, with him finishing seventh in the qualifications, scoring a total of 116. Aakash Kushwaha was at the ninth spot, while Mohamadmuzahid Malek at the 17th. Shardul Vihan managed the 19th spot with a score of 110.

In the women’s trap event, Kirti Gupta was the best performer with a score of 104, having occupied 16th place. Divya Singh and Aadya Tripathi secured the 20th and 21st spot with scores of 93 and 89.