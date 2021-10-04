ISSF Junior World Championship | Indian shooters fail to impress in skeet mixed team event

Today at 2:31 PM
Indian skeet shooters disappointed with their performance on day four at ISSF Junior World Championship in Lima, with the two teams in the fray ending without medals. In fact, teams of Ayush Rudraraju-Raiza Dhillon and Abhay Singh Sekhon-Areeba Khan could not go beyond the qualification round.
Italy won gold in the skeet mixed team competition on Sunday at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Championship in Lima, as India continued to maintain their lead at the top of the medals tally. The pair of Sara Bongini and Cristian Ghilli got the better of Romania’s Maria and Cristian Islai 31-29 in the gold medal match. Greece won bronze.
The two Indian pairs in this event, Ayush Rudraraju and Raiza Dhillon and Abhay Singh Sekhon and Areeba Khan, had finished seventh and 10th in qualification with scores of 130 and 126 respectively to feature out of the medal rounds.
India has six gold, six silver and two bronze for a total haul of 14 medals in the championship which has seen sixteen gold medals decided so far.
Earlier on day three of the competition, Manu Bhaker had struck her third gold along with teammates Rhythm Sangwan and Shikha Narwal in the women's 10m air pistol team event. Her other two came in the 10m individual pistol event and mixed team event with Sarabjot Singh.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.