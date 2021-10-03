ISSF Junior World Championship | Manu Bhaker continues to sizzle with third gold, India on top of medals tally

Today at 1:28 PM
Manu Bhaker clinched her third gold medal at the ISSF Junior World Championship, in Lima, Peru. The 19-year-old Manu, who had an ordinary outing at the Olympics, teamed up with Rhythm Sangwan and Shikha Narwal in the women's 10m air pistol team event, to defeat Belarus 16-12 in the final.
India's champion shooter Manu Bhaker struck her third gold at the ISSF Junior World Championship on Sunday, along with teammates Rhythm Sangwan and Shikha Narwal in the women's 10m air pistol team event. This was also India's fourth gold on day three of the competition, to go with two silver.
India swept medals in the 10m air pistol events, including the mixed, women’s, and men’s team competitions. To go with that, India also won the 10m air rifle men's team gold as well. This takes India's tally to 14 -- six gold, six silver, and two bronze. The USA is in the second spot with four gold, four silver and two bronze.
Talking about Manu, the youngster had won the 10m air pistol event, and mixed team event with partner Sarabjot Singh. In the women’s team event, India defeated Belarus 16-12 to win the gold.
In the men's section too, the team of Naveen, Sarabjot and Shiva Narwal won against Belarussian men, 16-14.
In the women's 10m air rifle team event, Nisha Kanwar, Zeena Khitta and Atmika Gupta, topped the qualification round, but finished with a silver behind the Hungarian trio of Eszter Mezaros, Eszter Denes and Lea Horvath.
This was Atmika's second silver of the day, as earlier she had teamed up with Rajpreet Singh in the 10m air rifle mixed team event, to finish second.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.