ISSF Junior World Championship | Women's skeet team pips Italy to win gold, men's take bronze

In yet another brilliant performance by the Indian shooters, the women's skeet team of Areeba Khan, Raiza Dhillon and Ganemat Sekhon won gold at the ISSF Junior World Championship on Friday. This is Sekhon's second medal in as many days, as she had won a silver in the individual event as well.
The men's team brought home bronze on Saturday. The women's team of Areeba Khan, Raiza Dhillon and Ganemat Sekhon finished at the top of the podium with a score of 6.
The women's trio was pitted against the Italian team of Damiana Paolacci, Sara Bongini and Giada Longhi, according to a report in PTI. Meanwhile in the men's section, the team of Rajveer Gill, Ayush Rudraraju and Abhay Singh Sekhon pipped the Turkish team of Ali Can Arabaci, Ahmet Baran and Muhammet Seyhun Kaya 6-0.
Sekhon had previously won a silver in the women's individual event as well. Unfortunately, none of the men's participants won a medal in the individual event. For now, India are placed second in the overall tally with a total of seven medals. USA is on top of the table with three gold, whereas India has two.
