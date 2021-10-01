ISSF Junior World Championship | Manu Bhaker wins gold in 10m air pistol, Esha Singh clinches silver

Manu Bhaker has brought India's first gold in the ISSF Junior World Championship in Lima, Peru, after she shot 241.3 in women's 10M Air Pistol event. In the same category Esha Singh clinched silver with a score of 240.0. India are at the top of medal table with one gold, two silver, and a bronze.

India's ace shooter Manu Bhaker has won the women's 10M Air Pistol event in the ISSF Junior World Championship in Lima, Peru, with utmost ease. As per a report in IANS, the Olympian finished with a score of 241.3, ahead of compatriot Esha Singh at 240.0. Turkey's Yasemin Yilmaz won bronze. This is India's first gold in the competition, with Rudrankksh Patil winning silver in the men's 10M Air Rifle, while Ramita won bronze in the women's Air Rifle. In the Men's 10M Air Pistol event, Rhythm Sangwan finished fourth. Naveen also ended fourth with Sarabjot Singh and Vijayveer Sidhu finishing sixth and eighth respectively. For now, India is currently leading the medal tally with one gold, two silvers, and one bronze medal. Interestingly, Manu had failed miserably at the Olympics, failing to make it to the finals of any of her events. She was tipped to pick up a couple of medals from the Games at least.