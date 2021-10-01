ISSF Junior World Championship | Ganemat Sekhon pockets silver in women's skeet event

Today at 12:27 PM
The medal rush continues for India at the ISSF Junior World Championship, as skeet shooter Ganemat Sekhon won a silver medal in the women's category. This was India's fifth medal in the championship after Manu Bhaker's gold, Esha Singh and Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil's, and Ramita's bronze.
Indian skeet shooter Ganemat Sekhon has managed to achieve an extraordinary feat after she won a silver medal at the ISSF Junior World Championship on Thursday. The youngster brought home the fifth medal of the day for the Indian contingent. The Chandigarh shooter went down in shoot-off for the gold against American Alisha Fayth Layne, after the duo were tied at 46 hits, according to a report in PTI. Sara Bongini of Italy won bronze.
Earlier in the day, Manu Bhaker had won a gold in the women's 10M Air Pistol event, with Esha Singh bagging a silver in the same. Later, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil of Mumbai had pocketed a silver in men's 10M Air Rifle, and Ramita winning bronze in women's 10M Air Rifle.
In women's skeet, the other Indian in the fray, Raiza Dhillon didn't have the best outing and finished sixth with a score of 14 from 20 targets. India also finished outside the medals bracket in the men's 10M Air Pistol with Naveen finishing fourth, Sarabjot Singh sixth and Vijayveer Sidhu ending eighth.
Lastly, in men's skeet, none of the three Indians -- Rajveer Gill, Abhay Singh Sekhon and Ayush Rudraraju -- entered the finals of their event.
