ISSF Junior World Championship | Ganemat Sekhon pockets silver in women's skeet event

Indian skeet shooter Ganemat Sekhon has managed to achieve an extraordinary feat after she won a silver medal at the ISSF Junior World Championship on Thursday. The youngster brought home the fifth medal of the day for the Indian contingent. The Chandigarh shooter went down in shoot-off for the gold against American Alisha Fayth Layne, after the duo were tied at 46 hits, according to a report in PTI. Sara Bongini of Italy won bronze.