National Shooting Championship 2021 | Saurabh Chaudhary and Devanshi win silver in 10m pistol mixed team

Star Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary and his partner Devanshi won the silver medal in the 10m pistol mixed team category at the National Shooting Championships 2021 on Monday. The duo, representing Uttar Pradesh fell in the final 15-17 to Punjab's Arjun Singh Cheema and Arshdeep.

Interestingly, Saurabh and Devanshi had finished second in the qualification stages as well. Meanwhile, Saurabh had also made it to the final of men's 10m pistol event, where he only finished fourth.

Saurabh had participated in the Tokyo Olympics as well, but did not manage to win a medal there, in any of his events. He did reach the finals of the 10m pistol event though.

The 64th edition of the shooting nationals are being held at Patiala, Delhi and Bhopal. Over 4500 shooters are participating from the entire country, in the competition which concluded on December 6. Also, the championship is being held after a gap of two years, and was cancelled due to Covid-19.