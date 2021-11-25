National Shooting Championship 2021 | Darshana Rathore pips Ganemat Sekhon to take gold in women's skeet

Today at 6:39 PM
In a closely contested final, Rajasthan's Darshna Rathore got the better of ace skeet shooter Ganemat Sekhon, to win her first national title at New Moti Bagh Gun Club in Patiala on Wednesday. The women's skeet competition was the first medal event played at the National Shooting Championship 2021.
At the start of the event, Asian silver medalist Sekhon, playing for Punjab, topped the qualification with a score of 117 out of 125. Rathore, a Khelo India Youth Games champion, shot 113 to qualify at the third spot, while Areeba Khan of Uttar Pradesh shot 116, to qualify at the second spot.
In the finals, the bronze went to Raiza Dhillon of Haryana who shot 36 in the final. It is noteworthy that last month, the trio of Sekhon, Dhillon, and Areeba had won the women’s skeet team gold for the country at the Junior Shooting World Championship in Lima, Peru.
Meanwhile, the nationals are taking place after a gap of two years and are being held concurrently at Patiala, Delhi, and Bhopal. The rifle competitions are scheduled to begin in Bhopal on November 26.
Also, the finals for the men's 25m rapid fire pistol will be held over the weekend while, the mixed finals will take place on Monday. The women’s air pistol finals will start on December 4.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.