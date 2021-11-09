President’s Cup | Manu Bhaker signs off with another gold, Rahi Sarnobat wins silver in women's 25m pistol event

Today at 7:15 PM
India's ace shooter Manu Bhaker has won yet another gold, while Rahi Sarnobat took home a silver, on the final day of the President's Cup 2021 in Wroclaw, Poland on Tuesday. This time around Bhaker paired with Turkey's Ozgur Varlik to win the 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team gold medal.
This team got the better of China’s Xiao Jiaruixian, who is a bronze-medalist from Tokyo 2020, and Peeter Olesk of Estonia 9-7 in the final. The bronze went to France's Clement Bessaguet and his partner Doreen Vennekamp of Germany in the 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team event.
Earlier on day two, Sarnobat won the silver in the women's 25m pistol with a score of 31, behind Germany's Doreen Vennekamp, who won the gold with a score of 33. France's Mathilde Lamolle won the bronze with a score of 27. Unfortunately, despite making the final, Bhaker could not win a medal and finished in the sixth position.
At the end of the tournament, the Indian team finished with five medals in all -- two gold, two silver, and a bronze. Interestingly, the other gold too had come by Bhaker, who won the top prize in the 10m pistol mixed team with Iran’s Javad Foroughi. Also, Sourabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma had won silver and bronze respectively, in the men's 10m pistol event.
