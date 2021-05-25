2021 Tokyo Olympics | Indian shooters won't let us down, asserts Raninder Singh

Today at 3:10 PM
Raninder Singh, the president of NRAI, feels that the Indian shooters won’t let the country down even though predicting the number of medals won't be possible. A total of 15 shooters qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, out of which 13 are rifle and pistol shooters, with two being skeet shooters.
India is sending its strongest ever shooting contingent at the Games, with 15 athletes qualifying for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The recent success at the 2021 ISSF World Cup, in Delhi, has already invited speculations regarding India’s medal prospects in the upcoming mega-event.
In spite of fielding a quality shooting squad at the 2016 Rio Olympics, they returned without a single medal. However, banking on the positive build-up to the event, a few medals are expected from the shooters. NRAI (National Rifle Association of India) president Raninder Singh feels that the contingent won’t let the country down even though predicting the number of medals is not possible at the moment.
"Preparation wise, we did what we could, and the shooters are doing everything they can. I can't predict how many medals they will win but I know they will try their best and that they won't let down the country,” said Raninder Singh, to Reuters.
All the pistol and rifle shooters are currently in Zagreb, Croatia for a two-month training cum competition tour, following which they’ll travel to Tokyo directly from Europe. On the other hand, the skeet shooters – Mairaj Ahmed Khan and Angan Singh Bajwa - are training in Italy.
