2021 Tokyo Olympics | Delighted to be training under Ennio Falco in Italy, asserts Mairaj Ahmed Khan

Mairaj Ahmed Khan is one of the 15 shooters to have qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, with him set to feature in the men’s skeet event. While the entire shooting contingent has fled to Zagreb, Croatia for a two-month long camp ahead of the Olympics, Mairaj is currently stationed in Capua, Italy.

The Indian shooter will be training under the supervision of Italian coach Ennio Falco in the build-up to the mega-event. The former Olympic gold medallist will host Mairaj at his own range in Europe and the latter is delighted to have reunited with the retired shooter once again.

"It was smooth travel. I reached here last week, flying through Paris to Rome. I am delighted to be training with Ennio after about two years," said Mairaj Ahmed Khan, as reported by Sportstar.

Mairaj has been through a lot in the past few days, having lost his father and subsequently missed out on the World Cup, in Lonato. However, he has still not lost out on any training; rather he’s observing the phase as a recovery break. The shotgun shooter will be training in Capua till the Olympics and will feature in a few local tournaments.