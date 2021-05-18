2021 Tokyo Olympics | We all have worked hard to reach this stage, Olympics should happen, states Sanjeev Rajput

Today at 5:05 PM
Veteran shooter Sanjeev Rajput feels that they have worked very hard to qualify for the Olympics and it should happen, or else the efforts would go in vain. The Indian shooting team is currently in Zagreb, Croatia for a training-cum competition tour, from where they’ll fly to Tokyo for the showdown.
The Indian shooting contingent, with 15 members will have the biggest representation from a discipline for India at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Out of which many are expected to win medals, going by the current records and the current ISSF world rankings.
However, the recent surge in Covid-19 cases around the world has ignited a wave to cancel the Olympics altogether, with the Japanese locals at the forefront of the protests. Sanjeev Rajput, one of India’s brightest prospects for the upcoming event, feels that the games should go on as scheduled, as the athletes have worked very hard to qualify for the mega-event.
“We all have worked hard to reach this stage. Olympics should happen. All I am requesting shooters and every athlete to please follow protocols. If you do so, things will go smoothly," said Sanjeev Rajput, as reported by TOI.
"Our hard work shouldn't go in vain. Safety should be the first priority for the Olympics. Every shooter should maintain social distancing, wash hands, use sanitisers and wear masks. They should just focus on shooting,” he added.
