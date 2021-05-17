2021 Tokyo Olympics | Manu Bhaker to give BA exams while training tour in Zagreb

Today at 2:11 PM
Tokyo-bound Indian shooter Manu Bhaker will give her BA exams from Zagreb, Croatia, where the 15-member shooting contingent is currently stationed for the last lap of preparation ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The world cup gold medallist will feature in three events at the quadrennial event.
The past few months have been eventful, with the Indian shooters finishing as the best performing nation at the 2021 ISSF World Cup, in New Delhi. The results have sparked high hopes from the Indian shooting contingent in the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympics, which is set to kick-start on July 23.
With training in India is looking a distant possibility owing to the second Covid-19 wave, the NRAI have sent the entire contingent to Zagreb, Croatia to give them a safe environment while preparing for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
For 19-year old Manu Bhaker, it has always been about keeping a balance between her shooting and academic career. While her focus will be on training, Manu, a student of Lady Shree Ram College for Women, will spare a few hours to write her BA Exams, in between her training sessions, in Zagreb.
"I will manage both, as I have done in the past. At least I don't have competition on days I have my papers, so it's manageable. This is the year of the Olympics and I am fully focussed on how to give my best and do my country proud," said Manu Bhaker, to PTI.
The 2021 ISSF World Cup gold medallist will feature in three events – 10m air pistol, 25m air pistol, 10m air pistol mixed team event. Manu will team up with Saurabh Chaudhary in the mixed team event.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.