2021 Tokyo Olympics | Manu Bhaker to give BA exams while training tour in Zagreb

The past few months have been eventful, with the Indian shooters finishing as the best performing nation at the 2021 ISSF World Cup , in New Delhi. The results have sparked high hopes from the Indian shooting contingent in the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympics, which is set to kick-start on July 23.

With training in India is looking a distant possibility owing to the second Covid-19 wave, the NRAI have sent the entire contingent to Zagreb, Croatia to give them a safe environment while preparing for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

For 19-year old Manu Bhaker, it has always been about keeping a balance between her shooting and academic career. While her focus will be on training, Manu, a student of Lady Shree Ram College for Women, will spare a few hours to write her BA Exams, in between her training sessions, in Zagreb.

"I will manage both, as I have done in the past. At least I don't have competition on days I have my papers, so it's manageable. This is the year of the Olympics and I am fully focussed on how to give my best and do my country proud," said Manu Bhaker, to PTI.