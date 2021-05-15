Indian shooting team taken care of very well by Croatian federation in Zagreb

A couple of days ago, the 13-member shooting contingent, along with seven coaches, five physios and a two-member video crew left for Zagreb, Croatia on a chartered flight arranged by NRAI (National Rifle Association of India). The shooters will be stationed at the capital city for a while, with them set to complete their preparations ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics over there.

Currently, they are serving a one-week mandatory quarantine period on arrival, while are keeping themselves with dry shooting. Even though the athletes cannot step into the range till May 19, the local federation is doing everything possible to make their stay over there a pleasant one and taking good care of the visitors.

"We are being taken care of very well here, including getting Indian food. We are in quarantine at the moment and the shooters are doing dry shooting in their rooms and working on keeping the mind and body healthy," said a coach working with the team.

"The ammunition has been deposited in the range and we are scheduled to go to the range on May 19, after we have completed the one-week quarantine. The Croatian shooting federation is doing everything possible to make our stay pleasant. We also thank the NRAI for this and also Peter Gorsa, who has been really helpful all along," added the source.