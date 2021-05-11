 user tracker image
    2021 Tokyo Olympics | Indian shooting contingent leaves for Croatia tour

    Indian Shooting contingent leaves for Croatia

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 5:37 PM

    The Indian shooting contingent left for Croatia, on Tuesday, to complete their training ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, as well as participate in the European Championships and the ISSF World Cup in June. The athletes would be travelling to Europe by a chartered flight arranged by the SAI.

    A total of 15 shooters have qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, but their national camps in the build-up to the Games were cancelled owing to the second wave of COVID-19 in India. However, the NRAI (National Rifle Association of India) decided to send their rifle and pistol shooters to Zagreb, Croatia, to complete their preparations for the Olympics.

    The Indian shooting contingent left for Croatia, on Tuesday, on chartered flights arranged by the Sports Authority of India (SAI). On reaching the European nation, the athletes would undergo a seven-day quarantine period, after which the training sessions would begin.

    During their stay in Croatia, the shooters will participate in the European Championships in Osijek, from May 20 to June 6, and the ISSF World Cup, from June 22 to July 3. Following this, the athletes will travel to Tokyo on July 17, a week before the Olympics kick-start.

