2021 ISSF World Cup to be held in Croatia from June 22 - July 3

The ISSF World Cup, which was supposed to be staged in Baku, ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, will now be held in Osijek, Croatia. A majority of the Indian Tokyo-bound shooters are heading for Zagreb, Croatia, for their last lap of training in the build-up to the Games at the Japanese capital.
The ISSF World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, was supposed to serve as the final rehearsal for the shooters. But the government of the host country has announced that they cannot have the tournament happening due to the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country.
However, as per the latest reports, the ISSF (International Shooting Sport Federation) announced that the event, set for a June 22-July 3 window, will now be staged in Osijek, Croatia. The same venue will also serve as the host for the upcoming European Championships that begin on May 20.
Incidentally, all the Tokyo-bound pistol and rifle shooters from India will be training in Zagreb, Croatia in the build-up to the Tokyo Olympics. While it would have been doubtful for them to travel from India, it now ensures that the Indian shooters will be able to take part in the meet just a few days ahead of the mega-event in Tokyo.
However, the two shotgun shooters from India – Angad Bajwa and Mairaj Ahmad Khan - are likely to train in Italy, while their availability for the World Cup is yet to be confirmed.
