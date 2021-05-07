2021 Tokyo Olympics | Indian shooters receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Today at 5:20 PM
The Indian shooting contingent for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, along with coaches and support staff received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine this Thursday. All of the 13 rifle and pistol shooters will leave for Zagreb, for their final preparations, while the shotguns shooters will head for Italy.
A total of 15 shooters have qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, which includes 13 pistol and rifle shooters and two shotgun shooters. While some of the athletes like Sanjeev Rajput, Manu Bhaker and Anjum Moudgil had already received their vaccines last week, the rest of the squad, along with the coaches and support staff got their first jabs this Thursday.
“Some of the shooters like Sanjeev Rajput, Manu Bhaker and Anjum Moudgil had already got their first shot of vaccines last week. The other shooters and members of the coaching staff who had not were vaccinated on Thursday to ensure good health and minimise the risk of contracting the virus," said a coach, to IANS.
As for the exceptions, shotgun shooter Angadvir Singh Bajwa is currently training in Italy, while Mairaj Ahmad Khan, the other skeet shooter couldn’t go to Italy due to family issues. The rest of the shooters will leave for Zagreb soon, where they’ll complete their final preparations ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. However, Apurvi Chandela, who is infected by Covid-19, won’t leave for Europe till recovered.
“Apurvi has tested positive for Covid-19 and is in home quarantine in Rajasthan. The National Rifle Association of India will conduct Covid-19 tests on the shooting squad on Sunday. Shooters whose reports will be negative will leave for Croatia," added the coach.
