2021 Tokyo Olympics | Shooters to leave for Zagreb by chartered flights for preparations ahead of Games

Today at 2:30 PM
13 Tokyo-bound shooters will be travelling to Zagreb on a chartered flight on May 11, to train for three months in the build-up to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The current situation in India has deemed it impossible for the athletes to train here, with most of the national camps already cancelled.
A total of 15 shooters have qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the strongest contingent ever contingent from India at the Games. However, with the recent surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in India, the preparations ahead of the mega-event have gone for a toss, with the national camps already postponed.
With the COVID situation in the NCR (National Capital Region), it is not possible for the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range to stage a national camp anytime soon. Quite justifiably, the NRAI (National Rifle Association of India) decided to shift the base to Croatia for their rehearsals ahead of the showpiece event that gets underway in less than 100 days.
It is learned as per the reports of the TOI (Times of India) that the NRAI has arranged a chartered flight for 13 shooters to reach Zagreb on May 11, where they’ll train for three months before heading for Tokyo directly from there. However, the two shotgun shooters – Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Mairaj Ahmad Khan will train in Italy.
The 13 Tokyo-bound rifle and pistol shooters, along with support staff, will assemble in Delhi, this Tuesday and would be administered the first dose of the vaccine. The second dose, however, would be given next month at the Indian embassy, in Zagreb.
