2021 Tokyo Olympics | Indian shooters to train in Europe in build-up to Tokyo Games

Tokyo-bound Indian shooters are likely to compete in the European Shooting Championships this month as well as train in Europe in the build-up to the 2021 Olympics. A total of 15 shooters have qualified for the Games, with the contingent expected to bring at least one medal back home.
The second wave of Covid-19 in India has been devastating for the common folk, with more than 3000 succumbing to the virus for the past few days. Amid the disturbing situation, sports activities and tournaments have been cancelled including the India Open Super 500 (Badminton).
Several national camps, including boxing, wrestling and even shooting have been postponed. The shooting camp that was set to be staged at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, in New Delhi has been justifiably suspended. But as per the recent reports, Tokyo-bound Indian shooters are likely to compete in the European Shooting Championships this month as well as train in Europe ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
"A discussion is on to find the right place for the team to train as it has already missed vital training sessions because national camp couldn't be organised in New Delhi's Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges owing to the Covid pandemic. There is a possibility of finalising the plan early next week. "Even if the team is unable to compete in European Championships, but it will be a good place to practice," said, a coach associated with the national team, as reported by IANS.
The national team was also slated to compete at the World Cup, in Baku from June 21 to July 2, as a rehearsal ahead of the Tokyo showdown. But, the local government in Azerbaijan has cancelled the tournament owing to the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the European country.
