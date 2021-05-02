2021 Tokyo Olympics | Indian shooters to train in Europe in build-up to Tokyo Games

"A discussion is on to find the right place for the team to train as it has already missed vital training sessions because national camp couldn't be organised in New Delhi's Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges owing to the Covid pandemic. There is a possibility of finalising the plan early next week. "Even if the team is unable to compete in European Championships, but it will be a good place to practice," said, a coach associated with the national team, as reported by IANS.