2021 Tokyo Olympics | Indian shooting team to be declared on April 3 or 4

India recently completed the 2021 ISSF World Cup as the best performing nation, having bagged 30 medals that include 15 Golds. With the shooting contingent already securing 15 quotas at the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Games, there are high hopes from the discipline.

But, as per the selection policy, the best shooters in the tournaments and trials building-up to the Games would be shortlisted for the mega-event. NRAI (National Rifle Association of the India) President Raninder Singh has announced that the teams for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics would be declared on April 3 or 4.

“I plan to call it on the 3rd or 4th (April, for the announcement) but subject to availability of people because I would like to do it in person rather than on zoom,” said Raninder Singh, at the end of the 2021 ISSF World Cup, in New Delhi.

“But if we have to do it on zoom, we will do it on zoom. I want to close this now so that they can get on with their preparation and it’s already too late. Although we will only know the ranking quotas from the 6th of June, I can’t wait till then,” added the official.