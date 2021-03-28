ISSF World Cup 2021 | India add two Gold medals, end with 30 in their tally

India bagged two Gold medals on the final day of the 2021 ISSF World Cup to finish on the top of the tally with 30 medals to their name. The Men’s Trap Team and the Women’s Trap team claimed the 14th and 15th Gold medals in the last two events of the tournament, at the Dr. Karni Shooting Range.

India's ever-soaring medals tally at the ongoing ISSF World Cup was inflated yet again with the shooters adding two Gold medals on the final day of the event. As far as the standings go, India finished the tournament with 30 medals, which includes 15 Gold, 9 Silver, and 6 Bronze in their kitty. The men's trap team, comprising of Kynan Chenai, Lakshay Sheoran, and Prithviraj Tondaiman finished at the top of the podium, having the better of their Slovakian counterparts. In fact, the Europeans were leading 0-2 in the match, while India restored parity to make it 2-2. The visitors went ahead only to see the Indian shooters level them at 4-4, while the latter edged past in the final rounds to end the tie 6-4 in their favour. Meanwhile, the Women's Trap team, consisting of Rajeshwari Kumari, Shreyasi Singh, and Manisha Keer has breezed past the Kazakhstan side with a 6-0 margin. Meanwhile, the pair of Shreyasi Singh and Kynan Chenai narrowly missed out on a medal in the Trap Team Mixed final.