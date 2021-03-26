ISSF World Cup 2021 | India add two Gold medals to their tally

Later on in the day, the trio of Chain Singh, Niraj Kumar, and Swapnil Kusale claimed a Gold medal in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Event, hammering the USA in the final showdown, with the scores reading 47-25. In the same event, the Indian pair of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sunidhi Chauhan settled for a Bronze after a win over Timothy Sherry and Virginia Thrasher of the USA, with scores of 31-25.