ISSF World Cup 2021 | India add two Gold medals to their tally

Today at 6:03 PM
Indian shooters added two more Gold medals to their already swollen tally, with the contingent bagging top honours in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team and 50m 3 Positions Men’s Team event respectively. Vijayveer Sidhu claimed a Silver medal in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event.
With India already leading the race in the medals tally at the 2021 ISSF World Cup, the shooters were expected to pile on more. The contingent lived up to the reputation as they bagged two top-podium finishes in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team and 50m 3 Positions Men’s Team event respectively.
Sanjeev Rajput and Tejaswini Sawant toppled the Ukrainian pair of Serhiy Kulish and Anna Ilina with scores of 5-3 to earn top honours. Even though the duo was down by 1-3, they staged a clinical comeback to snatch away the lead and the game from the Europeans, thus adding the 11th Gold medal to India’s tally.
Later on in the day, the trio of Chain Singh, Niraj Kumar, and Swapnil Kusale claimed a Gold medal in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Event, hammering the USA in the final showdown, with the scores reading 47-25. In the same event, the Indian pair of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sunidhi Chauhan settled for a Bronze after a win over Timothy Sherry and Virginia Thrasher of the USA, with scores of 31-25.
Meanwhile, Vijayveer Sidhu missed a top-podium finish by a whisker in the final of the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event against Estonia’s Olesk Peeter. After the 40-shot final, both the players were tied at 26 points, Olesk shot four in the shoot-out while Vijayveer managed to strike just one.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.