2021 Tokyo Olympics | ISSF World Cup not a marker for the Games, asserts Raninder Singh

NRAI President Raninder Singh clearly stated that the ongoing ISSF World Cup is not a marker for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics cause many countries have sent shooters that require ranking points. A total of 10 shooters have already qualified for the mega-event, which is set to kick-start on July 23.
The ongoing ISSF World Cup has been phenomenal for the Indian contingent, with them already claiming 25 medals that include 12 Gold, 7 Silvers, and 8 Bronzes. The USA, nearest to India in terms of podium finishes, have bagged on seven medals till now, which proves the dominance of the hosts in the Delhi-based.
The impressive performance has also prompted India’s Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to state that he is expecting lucrative returns from the Indian shooting contingent at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. In the midst of all the hype, the NRAI (National Rifle Association of India) President Raninder Singh clearly stated that that the ongoing ISSF World Cup is not a marker for the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympics cause many countries have sent shooters that require ranking points.
“This World Cup is not a marker for the Olympics, teams have only sent those guys who are looking for ranking points, but we have the talent and the resources, and then it's between them (shooters) and God," said Raninder Singh, as reported by SonyLiv.
In spite of the above comment, Raninder is convinced that the country boasts of enough talented shooters to put up a good show at the Tokyo Games. A total of 10 shooters have already qualified for the Olympics.
"It's been a long journey and the keyword is teamwork. We have the talent and have put together a very good team, it is a combination of things. Without the help of government and the SAI, it would not have been possible. We started bringing our own coaches like Suma (Shirur), Mansher (Singh) and Samresh (Jung) for them to give back to the sport,” addressed the NRAI top-official.
