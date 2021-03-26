2021 Orleans Masters | Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth and Ira Sharma make it to quarter-finals

Today at 3:59 PM
Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth won their respective matches and entered the quarter-finals of the ongoing 2021 Orleans Masters, in France. Meanwhile, young Ira Sharma, who was introduced in the main draw in the 11th hour, also progressed to the quarter-finals of the women’s singles event.
The Indian shuttlers are eyeing a fruitful campaign at the ongoing Orleans Masters, after a disappointing end to the 2021 All England Open last week. 2012 London Olympics Bronze medallist Saina Nehwal and top-seeded Kidambi Srikanth have been delivering the goods so far, having qualified for the quarter-finals of the ongoing event. Ira will up against Denmark’s Line Christophersen in the next round, while Saina Nehwal will go head to head with Iris Wang, of the USA.
Saina Nehwal, having lost the opening game against Marie Batomene, staged a memorable comeback in the second and third games to sail into the last eight, with scores of 18-21, 21-15, 21-10. Meanwhile, rising talent Ira Sharma also propelled to the quarter-final of the women’s singles event with a win over Bulgaria’s Mariya Mitsova – 21-18, 21-13.
On the other hand, top-seeded Kidambi Srikanth breezed past Mayasia’s Cheam June Wei with scores of 21-17, 22-20 to set up a date with Toma Junior Popov, of France. Meanwhile, Chirag Sen and Kiran George were eliminated from the tournament after losing their respective matches.
In the men’s doubles event, India had two pairs qualifying for the top-eight fixtures. The duo of Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun had the better of the English pair of Rory Easton and Zach Russ 21-11, 21-12, while they were joined by Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnu Vardhan Goud Panjala after their win.
