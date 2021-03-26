2021 Orleans Masters | Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth and Ira Sharma make it to quarter-finals

The Indian shuttlers are eyeing a fruitful campaign at the ongoing Orleans Masters, after a disappointing end to the 2021 All England Open last week. 2012 London Olympics Bronze medallist Saina Nehwal and top-seeded Kidambi Srikanth have been delivering the goods so far, having qualified for the quarter-finals of the ongoing event. Ira will up against Denmark’s Line Christophersen in the next round, while Saina Nehwal will go head to head with Iris Wang, of the USA.