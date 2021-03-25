ISSF Shotgun World Cup 2021 | Indian strike Gold in women's 25m Air Pistol team event

The Indian contingent has been the best performing unit in the ongoing ISSF World Cup so far, with them claiming 19 medals by the end of Wednesday. The tally swelled even further with India also claiming a Gole medal in the Women’s 25m Air Pistol event team event. Manu Bhaker, Chinki Yadav and Rahi Sarnobat had the better of Poland’s Joanna Iwona Wawrzonowska, Julita Borek and Agnieszka Korejwo by a 17-7 margin.