ISSF Shotgun World Cup 2021 | Indian strike Gold in women's 25m Air Pistol team event

Today at 5:31 PM
The Indian trio of Manu Bhaker, Chinki Yadav, and Rahi Sarnobat claimed yet another Gold medal for India, in the women’s 25m Air Pistol event, at the ongoing ISSF World Cup, in New Delhi this Thursday. India also earned a Silver medal in the women’s 50m Air Rifle 3 positions team event.
The Indian contingent has been the best performing unit in the ongoing ISSF World Cup so far, with them claiming 19 medals by the end of Wednesday. The tally swelled even further with India also claiming a Gole medal in the Women’s 25m Air Pistol event team event. Manu Bhaker, Chinki Yadav and Rahi Sarnobat had the better of Poland’s Joanna Iwona Wawrzonowska, Julita Borek and Agnieszka Korejwo by a 17-7 margin.
The trio of Anjum Moudgil, Shreya Saksena, and Gayathri Nithyanandam bagged the 20th medal early on Thursday by claiming second position in the women’s 50m Air Rifle 3 positions event.
The Indian team scored 43 in the final round, which was short of Poland’s score of 47 that helped the Europeans to grab the Gold medal. The eves had scored 1304 and 864 in the first and second qualifying rounds respectively.
Meanwhile, the gold medal match in the men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions event between India and Hungary has been postponed owing to an internal feud in the European unit.
- Manu Bhaker
- Rahi Sarnobat
- Anjum Moudgil
- Chinki Yadav
- 2021 Tokyo Olympics
- Issf World Cup
- India Shooting Team
