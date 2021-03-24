ISSF World Cup 2021 | Chinki Yadav, Aishwary Pratap Singh bag Gold in their respective events

Today at 3:07 PM
Indian shooters claimed all three podium finishes in the women’s 25m Sir Pistol event at the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi, this Wednesday. Chinki Yadav won the Gold in the women’s 25 Air Pistol event, while Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won a Gold medal in the men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions.
India have already made remarkable progress in the ongoing ISSF World Cup, with them at the top of the points table on Tuesday. The Indian shooters added two more gold medals by the virtue of some brilliant performances to increase the gap between themselves and the USA.
It was a clean sweep for Indians in the women’s 25m Air Pistol event, where they claimed all three podium finishes. Chinki Yadav won the Gold medal, while Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker finished with Silver and Bronze respectively in the same event.
In the final showdown, Chinki Yadav and Rahi Sarnobat had to face-off in a shoot-out to determine the Gold medal after both of them were tied at 32 each. Meanwhile, Manu Bhaker had to be content with a Bronze medal after she was eliminated by Rahi Sarnobat with scores of 28-29 on aggregate.
On the other hand, Aishwary Pratap Singh claimed a Gold medal in the men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions event, having the better of Hungary's Istvan Peni and Denmark’s Steffen Olsen in the medal event. All of the above medal winners have qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
- Chinki Yadav
- Rahi Sarnobat
- Manu Bhaker
- Aishwary Pratab Singh Tomar
- 2021 Tokyo Olympics
- Issf World Cup
- India Shooting Team
