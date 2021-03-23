ISSF World Cup 2021 | India claim three Gold medals, maintain top spot

Today at 6:14 PM
India added yet another Gold medal to their tally in the ongoing ISSF World Cup, with Ganemat Sekhon and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa claiming the mixed skeet title. India maintains their position in the medals tally, having claimed 14 till now – six Gold medals, four Silver and as many Bronze medals.
The Indian contingent was already leading the points table in the ongoing ISSF World Cup at the Dr. Karni Shooting Range, in Delhi, having bagged nine medals, three of each colour by the end of Monday. The shooters added yet another medal to their ally with the duo of Ganemat Sekhon and Angad Vir Singh claiming top honours in the mixed skeet event.
The pair had already finished the qualification round on top with 141 points, while they edged past Kazakhstan’s Olga Panarina and Alexandr Yechshenko with scores of 33-29 in the title clash. On the other hand, the team of Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Mairaj Ahmad Khan missed out on the Bronze medal after falling a point short against Qatar’s Reem A Sharshani and Rashid Hamad.
Earlier, the men’s skeet team, which comprises Angad Vir Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad, and Gurjoat Singh also claimed gold medal earlier on in the day, while the eves – Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Ganemat Sekhon and Karttiki Shaktawat bagged Silver medal in their respective Silver medal.
Ganemat Sekhon also scripted history on Monday by claiming a historic Bronze medal at the women’s skeet event, becoming the first-ever woman to earn a podium finish at a World Cup.
- Mairaj Ahmed Khan
- Ganemat Sekhon
- Angad Bajwa
- Parinaaz Dhaliwal
- Mairaj Ahmad Khan
- 2021 Tokyo Olympics
- Issf World Cup
- India Shooting Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.