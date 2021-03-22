2021 ISSF World Cup | India claim two gold medals, holds top position in medals tally

Today at 3:00 PM
India claimed a couple of Gold medals in the men’s and women’s 10m Air Pistol team events and climbed up to the top of the medals tally in the ongoing ISSF World Cup in New Delhi. India also claimed a historic bronze medal in the women’s skeet event owing to a brilliant display from Ganemat Sekhon.
The much-awaited ISSF (International Shooting Sports Federation) World Cup is underway at the Dr. Karni Shooting Range in New Delhi. The Indian shooting contingent was supposed to win quite a few medals and they haven’t disappointed till now. It was on Sunday that India won gold medals in the men’s and women’s 10 Air Pistol team events to secure the top position in the overall tally.
The Indian men’s team, comprising shooters like Abhishek Verma, Saurabh Chaudhary, and Shahzar Rizvi edged past Vietnam in the gold medal match with a margin of 17-11, in the 10m Air Pistol final. On the other hand, the trio of Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal, and Shri Nivetha had the better of Poland in the summit clash of the respective event with the scores reading 16-18.
While the above two wins were not surprising, with India being a force to reckon with in the respective events, but India pulled off a surprise when Ganemat Sekhon claimed a Bronze medal in the Women’s Skeet event, becoming the first Indian woman to grab a podium finish in skeet in a World Cup. India have now claimed three gold medals and as many silver bronze medals in the ongoing meet so far.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Manu Bhaker
- Yashaswini Singh Deswal
- Shri Nivetha
- Abhishek Verma
- Saurabh Chaudhary
- Shahzar Rizvi
- Ganemat Sekhon
- Issf World Cup
- India Shooting Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.