ISSF Shotgun World Cup 2021 | Indian women's trap team claims silver medal

Today at 7:22 PM
The Indian women’s trap team claimed the silver medal at the ISSF World Cup, in Cairo last Thursday. The win meant that the Indian contingent returned back with two medals to their name, with the men’s skeet team already claiming a bronze medal earlier on in the tournament.
The ISSF Shotgun World Cup was supposed to be one of the main events in the build-up to the Tokyo Olympics, with all the top shooters taking part in the meet. The Indian women’s trap team, consisting of Kirti Gupta, Manisha Keer and Rajeshwari Kumari lost to Russia 4-6 and had to settle for a silver medal, in Cairo, on Thursday.
The Indians were down by 0-4 in the summit clash, with their hopes dented. But, the eves staged a fabulous comeback and made it even at 4-4. But, the shooters could not ascend further as they were beaten by their Russian competitors in the end.
Kirti, Manisha, and Rajeshwari had registered a combined score of 444 to make it to the finals. Meanwhile, the Russians topped the qualifying rounds with an accumulation of 463.The silver medal meant that the Indian contingent returned home with two podium finishes, with the men’s skeet team already claiming a bronze medal earlier on.
Meanwhile, the men’s trap team could not make it to the medal rounds after registering a score of 469 to finish as the sixth-placed team out of the 11 teams competing for the top-prize.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.