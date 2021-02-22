Air India denies any allegation of 'harassment' or 'insult' to Manu Bhaker

Today at 10:31 AM
Air India has denied any allegations of ‘harassment’ or ‘insult’ on Indian shooter Manu Bhaker at the IGI Airport, in Delhi this Sunday. It was only after the intervention of Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju that the former ISSF World Cup winner allowed to board the flight from Delhi to Bhopal.
The social media was taken by storm when Youth Olympic medallist and 2021 Tokyo Games aspirant Manu Bhaker claimed that she was allegedly ‘harassed’ and ‘insulted’ at the IGI Airport by Air India officials before she was taking a flight from Delhi to Bhopal. Apparently, she was asked to produce all valid Documentation and DGCA permit but also asked for Rs 10,200. It was only after the intervention of Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju that she was finally allowed to board the aircraft.
Following which she demanded actions against the Air India official – Manoj Gupta. But, as per recent developments, the airline has denied any such allegations of ‘harassment’ or ‘insult’ on Indian shooter Manu Bhaker at the IGI Airport, in Delhi this Sunday. Air India stated that they only following protocol regarding such a sensitive activity like the carriage of arms on board. The allegation of bribery and snatching of the mobile phone was also negated by the CCTV footage inside the Airport.
"Our employee Manoj Gupta was at the counter throughout and had, at no point, communicated directly with Bhaker. This is also corroborated by the CCTV footage. Hence, the allegation of misbehaviour by him simply does not arise," read the statement from Air India.
"She was advised by our counter personnel to get the documents, mandatory to carry arms and ammunition, verified by Air India security officials," added the statement.
