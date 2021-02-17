2021 Tokyo Olympics | Indian squad announced for ISSF World Cup

India’s top shooters, along with 15 Tokyo quota holders will feature in the World Cup, which will be held at the Dr. Karni Shooting Range, from March 18-29. Commonwealth Games Gold medallist Anish Bhanwala was also picked for the men’s 25m rapid-fire event. The 18-year old is currently the 12th-ranked shooter in the world and the seventh in India, with the ISSF having the power to allot individual quota to athletes who accumulate more raking points by May 31.