India pull out of ISSF World Cup owing to quarantine rules

Shooting has been India’s forte in multi-sport events in recent times, and the country is expecting a few medals from the discipline in the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympics as well. With few months left for the mega event to kick-off, the shooters are in a race against time to prepare for it, while the upcoming ISSF World Cup was a major part of it. But, as per the recent reports, India will not take part in the meet in Changwon, due to South Korea’s mandatory 14-day quarantine rule, which will not allow the athletes to train during that period.