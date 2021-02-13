Sanjeev Rajput claim pole position in men's 50m Rifle 3 positions trials

The shooter also his best score of the four qualifying trials - 1182 to advance to the eight-man final in pole position. Following him closely behind was another Tokyo Olympics holder Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - with a score of 1181. Rajput also stormed through the finals, with a season high score of 463.1 to outclass second-placed Niraj Kumar, who registered a score of 459.6.