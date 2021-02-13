Sanjeev Rajput claim pole position in men's 50m Rifle 3 positions trials

Today at 2:55 PM
Indian shooter Sanjeev Rajput has claimed the top position in the men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions T4 national selection trial. Elavenil Valarivan won the T4 trials with a score of 251.6 in the women’s 10m Air Rifle T4, while Yashaswini Deswal finished as the best in the women’s 10m Air Pistol T4 trials.
Veteran shooter Sanjeev Rajput, already a Tokyo Olympics quota holder claimed added yet another feather to his cap, by winning a Gold medal in the men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions T4 national selection trails in New Delhi. With the win, the two-time Olympian won three of four trials held this year, having qualified for the finals in each of them.
The shooter also his best score of the four qualifying trials - 1182 to advance to the eight-man final in pole position. Following him closely behind was another Tokyo Olympics holder Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - with a score of 1181. Rajput also stormed through the finals, with a season high score of 463.1 to outclass second-placed Niraj Kumar, who registered a score of 459.6.
Elavenil Valarivan, the current world number in women’s 10m Air Rifle was also in top form, as she won the T4 trials with a score of 251.6, having topped the qualification round with a score of 632.1, just 1.9 shy of the world record. Yashaswini Deswal, also bound for Tokyo, claimed a top-finish in the women’s 10m Air Pistol T4 trials with a score of 242.9 in the finals.
