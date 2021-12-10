National Shooting Championship 2021 | Ankur Mittal wins trap title, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore finishes 133rd

Today at 2:20 PM
Former world champion in double trap, Ankur Mittal won the men's trap title at the National Shooting Championship 2021, in Patiala’s New Moti Bagh Gun Club on Thursday. The 29-year-old shot 43 in the final, to beat Rajasthan's Aditya Bharadwaj, who took home silver with 40 shots.
Lastly, Uttar Pradesh’s Rayyan Rizvi claimed the bronze medal with a score of 33 in the final. Meanwhile, Ankur had qualified for the final in third position, with a score of 117 out of 125. Zoravar Sandhu had topped the qualification with a score of 119.
Olympian Kynan Chenai and Lakshay Sheoran finished at 10th and 11th, respectively. As per a report in Sportstar, former world champion Manavjit Singh Sandhu finished 35th. Anwer Sultan, who participated at the Sydney 2000 Olympics, ended 40th, ahead of another Olympian Mansher Singh.
Olympics silver medalist Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also took part in the championship but finished a lowly 133rd out of 221 shooters.
In Bhopal, where the rifle Nationals are taking place, Bandhvi Singh of Madhya Pradesh won gold in the women's50mprone event. She shot 626 to win the top honours.
This time around, the Nationals are taking place after a gap of two years, and are being held at three different locations, concurrently -- Delhi, Patiala, and Bhopal.
