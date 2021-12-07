National Shooting Championship 2021 | Rahi Sarnobat wins title in 25m pistol event, Manu Bhaker third

Today at 11:04 AM
Asian Games champion and Tokyo Olympian, shooter Rahi Sarnobat won the women's 25m pistol event at the National Shooting Championship 2021, in New Delhi on Monday, December 6. This was Sarnobat's third successive national title in the 25m pistol event, extending her supremacy in the country.
Sarnobat went on to shoot a solid 37 in the final, and was challenged by 14-year-old Namyaa Kapoor of Delhi, who recently beat Manu Bhaker as well, to become the women's 25m junior World Champion. With a score of 31, Kapoor landed a silver. Bhaker could only manage a bronze with a score of 27.
In Bhopal, Odisha's Shriyanka Sadangi was crowned the national champion for the first time, as she won the gold medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions (3P). She went on to score 454.9 points ahead of Mansi Kathait (453.5) from Madhya Pradesh. Ayushi Podder of West Bengal won bronze with 440.9 points.
All medallists
Women’s skeet: Darshna Rathore, Ganemat Sekhon, Raiza Dhillon
Men’s 10m air pistol: Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, Harsh Gupta, Saurabh Chaudhary
Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol: Bhavesh Shekhawat, Gurpreet Singh, Anish Bhanwala, Vijay Kumar
Men’s skeet: Rajveer Singh Gill, Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmad Khan
Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions: Kiran Ankush Jadhav, Niraj Kumar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Chain Singh, Sanjeev Rajput
10m pistol mixed team: Arjun Singh Cheema + Arshdeep, Saurabh Chaudhary + Devanshi
Women’s 10m air rifle: Rajshree Sancheti, Zeena Khitta, Shreya Agrawal
Mixed skeet team: Mairaj Ahmad Khan + Areeba Khan, Gurjoat Singh + Ganemat Sekhon, Darshna Rathore + Anantjeet Singh Naruka
Women’s trap: Shreyashi Singh, Pragati Dubey, Shagun Chowdhary
10m air rifle mixed team: Rajshree Anilkumar Sancheti + Paarth Makhija, Elavenil Valarivan + Keval
Men’s 50m rifle prone: Swapnil Suresh Kusale, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Goldi Gurjar
Women’s 10m air pistol: Manu Bhaker, Shri Nivetha, Esha Singh
Women’s 25m air pistol: Rahi Sarnobat, Namyaa Kapoor, Manu Bhaker
Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions: Shriyanka Sadangi, Mansi Kathait, Ayushi Podder
