2020 Paralympics | Shooter Singhraj Adhana claims bronze medal, adds India's eighth overall

Today at 4:49 PM
Indian shooter Singhraj Adhana claimed a silver medal in the P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 final at Asaka Shooting Range, to mark India’s eighth medal at the 2020 Paralympics. This was India’s eighth medal at the ongoing event, and also the second one in shooting after Avani Lekhara's triumph.
India’s medal tally had already got a huge boost yesterday, with as many five individuals finishing on the podium. Indian shooter Singhraj Adhana added yet another piece of metal to the kitty by bagging a bronze in the P1 -- Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 final at Asaka Shooting Range, in Tokyo, on Tuesday.
China’s Chao Yang created a Paralympic record with a score of 237.9 points to win the gold medal, while his compatriot Xing Huang finished behind him with an accumulation of 237.5 points. This was India’s second medal in shooting at the ongoing Paralympics, with Avani Lekhara claiming a gold medal on Monday.
"Congratulations Singhraj Adhana on winning the Bronze medal in the men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 at the #Tokyo2020 Paralympics #Praise4Para,” Tweeted 2008 Beijing Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra.
With the medal, the Indian contingent has now doubled their previous best tally of four medals, which was achieved at the 2016 and 1984 editions of the Paralympics.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.