ISSF World Cup cancelled owing to surge in Covid-19 cases in Baku

Today at 2:27 PM
The ISSF World Cup, which was supposed to be held from June 21 to July 2, in Baku, has been cancelled owing to the surge in Covid-19 cases on Azerbaijan. The event was supposed to serve as the final preparation ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, which begins on July 23, later this year.
A total of 15 Indian shooters have qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, making it the discipline with most of the entrants from the Asian nation. Shooting is supposed to be India’s golden duck when the Games get underway in Tokyo, later this year, with the contingent expected to bring back at least one medal from the mega-event.
As far as the preparations are concerned, the ISSF World Cup, in Baku, scheduled for the window from June 21-July 2, would have served the purpose of gauging the strengths and weaknesses of the shooters ahead of the showdown. But, as per the latest reports, the World Cup has been cancelled by the Azerbaijan Shooting Federation (ASF) due to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases.
"Considering all above stated we are forced to inform you that ISSF World Cup Baku 2021 will not take place. We are really sorry about that, but there was no other solution, since health of participants is a main priority for all of us,” read a statement from the ISSF.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.