Want to be like Rodger Federer, he is my idol, reveals Mairaj Ahmed Khan

Mairaj, at the age of 45, is the senior-most member in the shooting team and the entire Indian contingent as a whole, while other shooters are around the age of 23 and 24. He recently revealed how he idolises Rodger Federer and wants to be like him and replicate the way he’s still going strong at the age of 39. Moreover, he draws inspiration from the Swiss legend as he gets ripe with every day passing.