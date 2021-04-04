2021 Tokyo Olympics | NRAI announces 15-member shooting squad for the Games

Today at 9:57 PM
The NRAI (National Rifle Association of India) has announced the 15-member shooting squad for the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, with India set to take part in 10 events. The Indian shooting team finished as the best-placed nation in the recently concluded ISSF World Cup, in New Delhi.
As many as 15 shooters had already qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics but the selection for the Games is generally done by the NRAI and it is based on their performance during the four-year cycle, that started with the 2018 Asian Games, followed by the World Championships. As per the policy of the governing body, an average of the five best scores during that period would be taken into consideration before the final selection.
India also finished the best-placed nation in the recently concluded 2021 ISSF World Cup. It was after considering all the factors that the NRAI (National Rifle Association of India) announced the 15-member shooting squad for the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympics, with India set to take part in 10 events. In one of the major developments, World no. 1 Elavenil Valarivan was included in the team at the expense of Chinki Yadav, who recently won the Gold medal in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle event at the 2021 ISSF World Cup.
The respective shooting teams for the 10 events at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics:
10m Air Rifle Men: Divyansh Singh Panwar, Deepak Kumar. Reserve shooters: Sandeep Singh, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
10m Air Pistol Men: Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma. Reserve shooters: Shahzar Rizvi, Om Prakash Mitharval
50m Rifle 3 Position Men:Sanjeev Rajput, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar. Reserve shooters: Swapnil Kusale, Chain Singh
10m Air Rifle Women:Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan. Reserve shooters: Anjum Moudgil, Shreya Agrawal
50m Rifle 3 Position Women: Anjum Moudgil, Tejaswini Sawant. Reserve shooters: Sunidhi Chauhan, Gaayathri N
10m Air Pistol Women: Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal. Reserve shooters: P Shri Nivetha, Shweta Singh
25m Sports Pistol Women: Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker. Reserve shooters: Chinki Yadav, Abhidnya Patil
Skeet Men: Angadvir Singh Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan. Reserve shooters: Gurjoat Siingh Khangura, Sheeraz Sheikh
10m Air Rifle Mixed Team: Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan, Deepak Kumar and Anjum Moudgil
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team: Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker, Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Singh Deswal.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.