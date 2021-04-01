2021 Tokyo Olympics | SAI to spend Rs 5 Crore to upgrade shooting range to latest technology

But, due to the travel restrictions and the current situation, it would not be possible for the Indian shooters to participate in the Test events that are set to start on April 25, in Tokyo. To negate the disadvantage, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) is spending Rs 5 Crore to upgrade the facilities at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range to keep the shooters on par with the latest laser technology that would be used at the Tokyo Olympics.