2021 Tokyo Olympics | SAI to spend Rs 5 Crore to upgrade shooting range to latest technology

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) will spend Rs 5 Crore to upgrade the facilities at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range to keep the shooters on par with the latest laser technology that would be used at the Tokyo Olympics. Indian shooters won’t be able to participate in the Test events in Tokyo.
Indian shooters recently finished the 2021 ISSF World Cup as the best performing nation, having secured 30 medals out of which 15 were top-podium claims. The enthralling performance has raised hopes for the nation ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, with 15 shooters already having booked their tickets for the mega-event.
But, due to the travel restrictions and the current situation, it would not be possible for the Indian shooters to participate in the Test events that are set to start on April 25, in Tokyo. To negate the disadvantage, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) is spending Rs 5 Crore to upgrade the facilities at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range to keep the shooters on par with the latest laser technology that would be used at the Tokyo Olympics.
"The organisers have not called foreign shooters for the Test events. Even if they did, it wouldn’t have been wise for us to send them, given the current situation," said Raninder Singh, the President of NRAI (National Rifle Association of India) to TOI.
"The Tokyo range will have the advanced Sius laser targets, while we have the roll targets. The targets will be changed so that our shooters get a similar experience to what they will get during the Olympics," added the official.
The primary change at the New Delhi-based range would be the targets, which would be changed from the roll to the latest laser technology, with the latter having the advantage of being self-illuminated. The 10m, 25m, and 50m targets would be upgraded, with 13 of India’s 15 Tokyo-bound shooters being pistol/rifle shooters.
