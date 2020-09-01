Sight of my gun got altered moments before the final in Beijing, reveals Abhinav Bindra

Abhinav Bindra, the only individual Olympic Gold medallist from India, revealed how at the Beijing Games, 12 years ago, the sight of his gun got altered just five minutes before the final. He narrowly missed on a second medal, in Rio (2016), when he finished fourth in the 10m Air Rifle event.

The shooter from Dehradun created history by becoming the first Indian to win an individual Gold medal, claiming the pole position in the 10m Air Rifle event, and the record still stands. 12 years later, recalling his experience at the Games, Abhinav Bindra revealed how the sight of his gun got altered just five minutes before the final, but fortunately, he was also trained for that. Bindra narrowly missed out on another Olympic medal at the 2016 Rio Games, losing a shoot-out for the top-3 to Serhiy Kulish, and settled for the fourth position.

“Just five minutes before the big final, I realised that the sight of my gun had been altered just a little bit. There was complete panic that was running through my head, but funnily enough, going into Beijing I had also trained for it,” said Abhinav Bindra, during a chat show.

Even though he was ‘frozen’ for a moment, he was convinced that giving up for the last resort and so tried to get the sights working. As a result, he fired the 10 best shots in his career, which eventually earned him the ultimate prize.

“I was frozen for a moment though and had no clue what to do but giving up was not an option. I decided that I have to fight, hence I got up and tried to get my sights working in order. From there on I shot the best 10 shot of my life that eventually got me the medal,” added the retired shooter.