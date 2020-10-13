SAI and NRAI to jointly conduct national shooting camp from Thursday

Shooting, along with other disciplines have been largely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, with Indian athletes out of action for the most part of the lockdown, since late March. Even though many of the facilities have opened up within the country, with competitive football back after several months, the situation is far from normal. The national shooting camp, which was expected to be held with a strength of 32 shooters (18 men and 14 women), including all 15 Tokyo-bound athletes, has been postponed twice owing to the pandemic situation.