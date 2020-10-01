National shooting camp postponed owing to administrative compulsions

Shooting, along with other sports, was hit hard when the lockdown was imposed in March earlier this year. In an attempt to keep themselves in shape, the shooters resorted to makeshift ranges at home, but that hardly solved their problem. The National Rifle Federation of India (NRAI) decided to assemble the shooters and organise a national camp, with optional attendance. So far, the plans have not been executed properly, with the camp, set to begin on October 5, postponed due to administrative compulsions. Previously, the camp was postponed in August, due to the spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the region.