National shooting camp postponed owing to administrative compulsions

The national shooting camp, which was supposed to be held in at the Dr. Karni Shooting Range in Delhi, has been postponed due to administrative compulsions. However, the training camp for elite shooters, including the Tokyo-bound athletes and the Olympic probable, has been given the green signal.
Shooting, along with other sports, was hit hard when the lockdown was imposed in March earlier this year. In an attempt to keep themselves in shape, the shooters resorted to makeshift ranges at home, but that hardly solved their problem. The National Rifle Federation of India (NRAI) decided to assemble the shooters and organise a national camp, with optional attendance. So far, the plans have not been executed properly, with the camp, set to begin on October 5, postponed due to administrative compulsions. Previously, the camp was postponed in August, due to the spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the region.
“Due to administrative compulsions, the coaching camp proposed from 5th October, 2020 in Rifle/Pistol events at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges, New Delhi is postponed.A fresh circular will be issued in due course of time. Inconvenience is regretted,” read an email sent to the shooters, from NRAI secretary Rajiv Bhatia, as reported by PTI.
However, the training camp for the core group of shooters that includes Tokyo bound athletes as well as Olympic probables has given approval to start proceedings. A total of 15 shooters have already booked their tickets to Tokyo next year, with the contingent likely to increase.
“SAI also understands the requirement of a dedicated camp for shooters preparing for the Olympics and has principally agreed to the coaching camp for the NRAI core group who have been selected as Olympic probable,” read a statement from SAI.
