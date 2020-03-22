Trials and Tournaments hardly matter at this point, feels Manu Bhaker

Postponement of tournaments and cancellation of trials and camps hardly matter at this point to Manu Bhaker, who is hoping to see the world win the battle against the COVID-19. She secured an Olympic quota for India in the women's 10m air pistol event and enjoyed a successful season last year.

The Commonwealth Games and Youth Olympics gold medallist burst onto the national scene at the start of 2018 with a victory at the ISSF World Cup in Mexico and has not looked back since. Bhaker, who secured an Olympic quota for India in the women's 10m air pistol event, enjoyed a successful season last year where she won five World Cup gold medals in individual and team events.

"Trials, events should be postponed in the current situation as there are other very important things for the world to deal with. Altogether we are strictly following instructions of the health ministry and the guidelines of the World Health Organisation,” said Bhaker as quoted by Times of India.

The pistol ace was one of the few shooters who have participated in a trial organised not long ago by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI). The trial was arranged to allow the shooters registering their scores after the postponement of the New Delhi ISSF World Cup and the Indian team's pull-out from the Cyprus World Cup owing to the coronavirus outbreak. Asked about the Olympics Games that are shrouded in uncertainty, Bhaker said she will look to carry on with her routine that is part of her preparation.

"Camp situation was fine as only a few shooters were there, there was no large gathering and it was for three days. I am relaxed at home. The current situation doesn't affect my preparation and mindset. I am continuing with my yoga sessions, meditation and the things that help me stay calm and composed. The Olympics, whenever it happens, is huge, so we need to be prepared. I am preparing for the Olympics as planned. Shooting is very competitive now, especially 2019 and after, and it is evident from the scores," she added.